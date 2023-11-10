IUPUI vs. Valparaiso: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at Athletics-Recreation Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Valparaiso, Indiana
- Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center
Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
- IUPUI and its opponent combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times last year.
- The Jaguars beat the spread 17 times in 32 games last year.
- Valparaiso (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 21.6% less often than IUPUI (17-10-0) last season.
IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Valparaiso
|68.9
|134.2
|73.6
|150.4
|139.5
|IUPUI
|65.3
|134.2
|76.8
|150.4
|136.2
Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends
- The Jaguars put up 8.3 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Beacons gave up (73.6).
- When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, IUPUI went 7-1 against the spread and 2-8 overall.
IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Valparaiso
|12-17-0
|17-12-0
|IUPUI
|17-10-0
|16-11-0
IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Valparaiso
|IUPUI
|8-7
|Home Record
|4-9
|2-12
|Away Record
|0-15
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-1-0
|5-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.4
|67
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-6-0
