The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) host the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at Athletics-Recreation Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI and its opponent combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times last year.

The Jaguars beat the spread 17 times in 32 games last year.

Valparaiso (12-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 41.4% of the time, 21.6% less often than IUPUI (17-10-0) last season.

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Valparaiso 68.9 134.2 73.6 150.4 139.5 IUPUI 65.3 134.2 76.8 150.4 136.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars put up 8.3 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Beacons gave up (73.6).

When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, IUPUI went 7-1 against the spread and 2-8 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Valparaiso 12-17-0 17-12-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Valparaiso IUPUI 8-7 Home Record 4-9 2-12 Away Record 0-15 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 67 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.