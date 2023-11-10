IUPUI vs. Valparaiso November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) meet the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Valparaiso (-3.5)
- Total: 146.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)
- Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Valparaiso Top Players (2022-23)
- Ben Krikke: 19.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kobe King: 16.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quinton Green: 10.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maximus Nelson: 4.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Valparaiso Rank
|Valparaiso AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|279th
|73.6
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|233rd
|31
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|299th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
