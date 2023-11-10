Friday's game between the Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) and IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) going head to head at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 77-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Valparaiso, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Valparaiso, Indiana

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 77, IUPUI 66

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Valparaiso

Computer Predicted Spread: Valparaiso (-11.1)

Valparaiso (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

IUPUI Performance Insights

IUPUI's defensive performance was 22nd-worst in college basketball last year with 76.8 points allowed per game, but offensively it was more consistent, averaging 65.3 points per game (328th-ranked in college basketball).

While the Jaguars were in the bottom 25 in the nation in boards per game with 28.3 (24th-worst), they ranked 135th in college basketball with 30.5 rebounds allowed per game.

IUPUI ranked 319th in college basketball with 11.2 dimes per game.

The Jaguars committed 15.1 turnovers per game (fourth-worst in college basketball), and forced 10.9 turnovers per game (267th-ranked).

The Jaguars missed the mark when it came to three-pointers last year, ranking third-worst in the country in treys made per game (4.6) and ninth-worst in three-point percentage (29.7%).

IUPUI ceded 8 treys per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 35.9% (308th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

IUPUI took 71.4% two-pointers and 28.6% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 81.4% were two-pointers and 18.6% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.