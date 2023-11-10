The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) face the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Valparaiso vs. IUPUI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Betting Trends (2022-23)

IUPUI put together a 17-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Jaguars were 16-10 ATS last year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Valparaiso went 12-17-0 ATS last season.

Beacons games went over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.