The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) play the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons averaged.

IUPUI went 4-13 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.

The Jaguars put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.

IUPUI went 2-8 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, IUPUI scored 1.5 more points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (64.9).

At home, the Jaguars allowed 71.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 81.9.

At home, IUPUI drained 4.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule