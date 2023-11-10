How to Watch IUPUI vs. Valparaiso on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) play the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Valparaiso Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Michigan (6:30 PM ET | November 10)
- Detroit Mercy vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Oakland vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars shot at a 45.8% clip from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Beacons averaged.
- IUPUI went 4-13 when it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Jaguars were the 335th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Beacons finished 328th.
- The Jaguars put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.6 the Beacons gave up.
- IUPUI went 2-8 last season when it scored more than 73.6 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, IUPUI scored 1.5 more points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (64.9).
- At home, the Jaguars allowed 71.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 81.9.
- At home, IUPUI drained 4.0 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (4.9). IUPUI's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.8%) than away (31.8%) as well.
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Spalding
|W 70-63
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
|11/17/2023
|Elon
|-
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
