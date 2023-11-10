The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) host the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under

Sycamores Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of Indiana State's games last season went over the point total.

The Sycamores beat the spread 22 times in 36 games last season.

Indiana State's .710 ATS win percentage (22-9-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Alabama's .618 mark (21-13-0 ATS Record).

Indiana State vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 81.8 161.1 68.3 137.9 149.2 Indiana State 79.3 161.1 69.6 137.9 146.2

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

The Sycamores put up 11 more points per game last year (79.3) than the Crimson Tide gave up (68.3).

When it scored more than 68.3 points last season, Indiana State went 17-4 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 21-13-0 15-19-0 Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0

Indiana State vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Indiana State 15-0 Home Record 11-4 9-3 Away Record 7-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

