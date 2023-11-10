The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) meet the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Information

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

  • Brandon Miller: 18.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Noah Clowney: 9.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Mark Sears: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Charles Bediako: 6.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 8.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Indiana State vs. Alabama Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama Rank Alabama AVG Indiana State AVG Indiana State Rank
7th 81.8 Points Scored 79.3 23rd
122nd 68.3 Points Allowed 69.6 159th
1st 41.2 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
7th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th
10th 9.9 3pt Made 9.4 20th
49th 15 Assists 15.8 21st
311th 13.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

