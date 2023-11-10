Friday's contest at Coleman Coliseum has the Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) squaring off against the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-66 victory as our model heavily favors Alabama.

The game has no set line.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Indiana State vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 83, Indiana State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-17.4)

Alabama (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State Performance Insights

Indiana State was carried by its offense last year, as it ranked 23rd-best in the country by averaging 79.3 points per game. It ranked 159th in college basketball in points allowed (69.6 per contest).

The Sycamores pulled down 31.5 boards per game (192nd-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.2 rebounds per contest (116th-ranked).

With 15.8 dimes per game, Indiana State ranked 21st-best in college basketball in the category.

Last year the Sycamores committed 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (159th-ranked).

The Sycamores ranked top-25 last season in three-point shooting, 20th-best in college basketball with 9.4 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 98th with a 35.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Last year Indiana State allowed 6.7 threes per game (111th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 32% (73rd-ranked) from downtown.

Indiana State attempted 31.3 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 54% of the shots it attempted (and 66.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 26.6 threes per contest, which were 46% of its shots (and 33.7% of the team's buckets).

