The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) take on the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores shot 48.3% from the field, 11.2% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.

Indiana State compiled a 20-10 straight up record in games it shot higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.

The Sycamores put up 11.0 more points per game last year (79.3) than the Crimson Tide allowed (68.3).

Indiana State put together a 19-4 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

Indiana State scored more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.

The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 away.

Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule