How to Watch Indiana State vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) take on the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores shot 48.3% from the field, 11.2% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
- Indiana State compiled a 20-10 straight up record in games it shot higher than 37.1% from the field.
- The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.
- The Sycamores put up 11.0 more points per game last year (79.3) than the Crimson Tide allowed (68.3).
- Indiana State put together a 19-4 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana State scored more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.
- The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|W 90-60
|Hulman Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Hulman Center
|11/21/2023
|Rice
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
