The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) take on the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Indiana State vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores shot 48.3% from the field, 11.2% higher than the 37.1% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
  • Indiana State compiled a 20-10 straight up record in games it shot higher than 37.1% from the field.
  • The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Crimson Tide finished seventh.
  • The Sycamores put up 11.0 more points per game last year (79.3) than the Crimson Tide allowed (68.3).
  • Indiana State put together a 19-4 record last season in games it scored more than 68.3 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

  • Indiana State scored more points at home (80.3 per game) than away (77.7) last season.
  • The Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game at home last season, and 70.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana State made fewer treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35.0%) too.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Mary-Woods W 90-60 Hulman Center
11/10/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
11/14/2023 IUPUI - Hulman Center
11/21/2023 Rice - Dollar Loan Center

