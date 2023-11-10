Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) hit the court at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The matchup has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
- Where: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Butler Betting Records & Stats
- Butler covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.
- Butler covered less often than Southeast Missouri State last season, sporting an ATS record of 15-13-0, as opposed to the 18-12-0 record of the Redhawks.
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Butler
|65.3
|142.8
|67.9
|143.8
|139.4
|Southeast Missouri State
|77.5
|142.8
|75.9
|143.8
|150.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Butler Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs put up 10.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Redhawks allowed (75.9).
- Butler had an 8-1 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 75.9 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Butler
|15-13-0
|10-18-0
|Southeast Missouri State
|18-12-0
|19-11-0
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Butler
|Southeast Missouri State
|10-6
|Home Record
|9-4
|3-9
|Away Record
|5-11
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|69.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.9
|61.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|3-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.