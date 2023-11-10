Friday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (1-0) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-66 in favor of Butler, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info & Odds

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 86, Southeast Missouri State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-21.0)

Butler (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Butler Performance Insights

Last year, Butler was 328th in the nation offensively (65.3 points scored per game) and 112th on defense (67.9 points allowed).

On the boards, the Bulldogs were second-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.4 per game) last year. They were 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4 per game).

Butler was 211th in the nation in assists (12.6 per game) last season.

The Bulldogs made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 274th and 259th, respectively, in the nation.

Butler was 64th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 77th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.1%) last season.

Last season, the Bulldogs took 64.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.2% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

