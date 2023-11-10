The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) take the court against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup in this article.

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Butler Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Butler (-18.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Butler (-18.5) 147.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 10 Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Southeast Missouri State compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record last season.

In Redhawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 80th in the country. It is far below that, 102nd, according to computer rankings.

Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

