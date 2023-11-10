Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) take the court against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State matchup in this article.
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Butler Moneyline
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Butler (-18.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Butler (-18.5)
|147.5
|-10000
|+2200
Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Butler went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 10 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
- Southeast Missouri State compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record last season.
- In Redhawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+30000), Butler is 80th in the country. It is far below that, 102nd, according to computer rankings.
- Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.
