The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) take on the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Butler vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points lower than the Redhawks allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

In games Butler shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 12-1 overall.

The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Redhawks ranked 134th.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 10.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Redhawks gave up (75.9).

Butler had a 9-0 record last season when putting up more than 75.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Butler put up 69.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 61.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.3.

Butler sunk 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged on the road (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Butler Upcoming Schedule