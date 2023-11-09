Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Haliburton put up 16 points, six rebounds and 13 assists in a 134-118 win against the Jazz.

With prop bets in place for Haliburton, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-125)

Over 21.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 11.5 (-130)

Over 11.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.3 points per game last year made the Bucks the 14th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Bucks allowed 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks were fifth in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 23.9 per game.

The Bucks allowed 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, 11th in the NBA in that category.

