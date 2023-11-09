The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) host the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

In Southern Indiana's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Screaming Eagles beat the spread nine times in 33 games last year.

Southern Indiana (9-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 17% less often than Michigan State (16-15-0) last season.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 70.9 146.7 67.9 142.1 137.5 Southern Indiana 75.8 146.7 74.2 142.1 149

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 7.9 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed.

Southern Indiana put together a 9-12 ATS record and a 16-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-15-0 17-14-0 Southern Indiana 9-17-0 17-9-0

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Southern Indiana 12-2 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 5-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

