Thursday's contest between the Michigan State Spartans (0-1) and Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) going head to head at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 79-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 79, Southern Indiana 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-12.0)

Michigan State (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.5

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

With 75.8 points per game on offense, Southern Indiana ranked 77th in college basketball last year. On defense, it ceded 74.2 points per contest, which ranked 293rd in college basketball.

The Screaming Eagles pulled down 35.0 rebounds per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Last season Southern Indiana ranked 204th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.7 per game.

The Screaming Eagles committed 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (155th-ranked).

The Screaming Eagles ranked 12th-best in college basketball by making 9.7 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they ranked 27th in college basketball at 37.5%.

Last year Southern Indiana gave up 8.0 three-pointers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.6% (242nd-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Southern Indiana last season, 57.3% of them were two-pointers (63.1% of the team's made baskets) and 42.7% were three-pointers (36.9%).

