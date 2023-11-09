The No. 4 Michigan State Spartans (0-1) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Southern Indiana vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Southern Indiana compiled a 10-7 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Screaming Eagles ranked 43rd.

The Screaming Eagles scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 7.9 more points than the 67.9 the Spartans allowed to opponents.

Southern Indiana put together a 16-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Southern Indiana scored 77.4 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 away.

The Screaming Eagles allowed 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 80.8 on the road.

Southern Indiana drained more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule