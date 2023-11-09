For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Ryan Donato a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Donato stats and insights

Donato has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Donato has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

