The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 49.8% from the field, one% higher than the 48.8% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.8% from the field.

The Bucks are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 19th.

The Pacers score 6.6 more points per game (126) than the Bucks allow (119.4).

Indiana is 5-1 when it scores more than 119.4 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers scored 118.9 points per game at home last season, and 113.6 away.

At home, the Pacers conceded 119.7 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 119.2.

At home, the Pacers made 14 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged on the road (13.2). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (36.6%).

Pacers Injuries