Pacers vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI. The point total in the matchup is 243.5.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-3.5
|243.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 243.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Indiana has a 247.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Indiana has gone 5-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Pacers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Indiana has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 243.5
|% of Games Over 243.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|1
|14.3%
|117.1
|243.1
|119.4
|240.7
|228.4
|Pacers
|5
|62.5%
|126.0
|243.1
|121.3
|240.7
|233.9
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- The Pacers put up an average of 126.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 119.4 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 119.4 points.
Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|5-3
|0-1
|7-1
|Bucks
|1-6
|1-6
|5-2
Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Pacers
|Bucks
|126.0
|117.1
|1
|8
|5-1
|1-1
|5-1
|2-0
|121.3
|119.4
|26
|25
|3-1
|1-4
|3-1
|5-0
