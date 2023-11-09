Central Division foes face one another when the Indiana Pacers (1-0) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSIN, BSWI

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. He also sank 49% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.

Last season, Buddy Hield recorded an average of 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game.

Myles Turner's stats last season included 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He made 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Bruce Brown's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He made 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Bennedict Mathurin's stats last season included 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He made 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).

Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Bobby Portis' stats last season were 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Malik Beasley put up 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists.

Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Bucks 116.3 Points Avg. 116.9 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.3 46.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.7% Three Point % 36.8%

