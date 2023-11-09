Pacers vs. Bucks November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Central Division foes face one another when the Indiana Pacers (1-0) welcome in the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSIN, BSWI
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games
- November 8 at home vs the Jazz
- October 30 at home vs the Bulls
- November 4 at home vs the Hornets
- November 1 at the Celtics
- October 28 at the Cavaliers
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton's numbers last season were 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game. He also sank 49% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 triples.
- Last season, Buddy Hield recorded an average of 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists per game.
- Myles Turner's stats last season included 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He made 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.
- Bruce Brown's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He made 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.
- Bennedict Mathurin's stats last season included 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He made 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 made 3-pointers (second in NBA).
- Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.
- Bobby Portis' stats last season were 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.
- Malik Beasley put up 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pacers vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Bucks
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.