Should you wager on Lukas Reichel to score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

Reichel is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Reichel has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

