Blackhawks vs. Lightning Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9
The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN. The Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 in their most recent game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.
Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have a 1-0-1 record in overtime matchups this season and a 4-7 overall record.
- Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.
- This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Chicago failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Blackhawks have earned eight points in their five games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Chicago has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in four games and picked up six points with a record of 3-1-0.
- Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 3-6-0 to register six points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|4th
|3.85
|Goals Scored
|2.36
|29th
|25th
|3.46
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|23rd
|19th
|30.4
|Shots
|26.8
|30th
|28th
|33.5
|Shots Allowed
|35.1
|30th
|3rd
|34.09%
|Power Play %
|10.53%
|28th
|6th
|87.18%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.33%
|11th
Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
