The Indiana Pacers, with Jalen Smith, face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Smith put up 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 134-118 win against the Jazz.

In this piece we'll break down Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-110)

Over 9.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bucks allowed 113.3 points per game last year, 14th in the league.

The Bucks allowed 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks gave up 23.9 per game last year, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

The Bucks allowed 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last year, 11th in the league in that category.

Jalen Smith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 20 17 6 4 1 0 1 3/16/2023 23 14 7 4 1 0 0 1/27/2023 11 9 5 1 1 0 0 1/16/2023 11 2 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.