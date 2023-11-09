The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) go up against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

Eastern Illinois went 21-6 last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.

Last year, the Hoosiers recorded 80.9 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers allowed.

When Indiana put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 26-2.

Indiana Schedule