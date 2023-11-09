How to Watch the Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) go up against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: B1G+
Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois went 21-6 last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.
- Last year, the Hoosiers recorded 80.9 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers allowed.
- When Indiana put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 26-2.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/12/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Assembly Hall
