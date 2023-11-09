The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) go up against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 6.0 more points than the 62.1 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.
  • Eastern Illinois went 21-6 last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.
  • Last year, the Hoosiers recorded 80.9 points per game, 19.7 more points than the 61.2 the Panthers allowed.
  • When Indiana put up more than 61.2 points last season, it went 26-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 Eastern Illinois - Assembly Hall
11/12/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
11/17/2023 Murray State - Assembly Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.