Thursday's contest at Mizzou Arena has the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) going head to head against the Missouri Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-74 victory for Indiana State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Sycamores took care of business in their most recent outing 85-82 against Northern Kentucky on Monday.

Indiana State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Indiana State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 76, Missouri 74

Indiana State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sycamores had a -89 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.9 points per game. They put up 64.5 points per game to rank 191st in college basketball and gave up 67.4 per contest to rank 261st in college basketball.

In MVC action, Indiana State averaged 1 fewer points (63.5) than overall (64.5) in 2022-23.

The Sycamores scored fewer points at home (63.8 per game) than on the road (64.3) last season.

Indiana State conceded fewer points at home (63.5 per game) than away (71.8) last season.

