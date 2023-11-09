Thursday's contest at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) going head to head against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 85-52 win as our model heavily favors Indiana.

A season ago, the Hoosiers went 28-4 in the season.

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Indiana vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 85, Eastern Illinois 52

Indiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hoosiers outscored opponents by 18.8 points per game last season, with a +603 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.9 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and gave up 62.1 per outing (110th in college basketball).

On offense, Indiana tallied 78.5 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (80.9 points per game) was 2.4 PPG higher.

The Hoosiers posted 81.1 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, they averaged 78.5 points per contest.

At home, Indiana allowed 9.2 fewer points per game (56.6) than in road games (65.8).

