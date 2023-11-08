Player prop bet options for Tyrese Haliburton, Lauri Markkanen and others are available when the Indiana Pacers host the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

BSIN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Jazz Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +106) 11.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +138)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Haliburton is 23.5 points. That's 3.5 more than his season average of 20.

He has averaged 5.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (11.5).

Haliburton has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -115)

The 16.5-point prop total set for Myles Turner on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (17).

He has averaged 10.3 rebounds per game, 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -108)

Markkanen's 24.3 points per game are 0.8 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 8.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Markkanen's four three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +150)

The 14.5 points prop total set for John Collins on Wednesday is 1.5 more than his scoring average on the season (13).

His per-game rebound average of 11 is 3.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Collins has connected on one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

