The Utah Jazz (2-6) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-3) on November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and KJZZ.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Utah Jazz

Pacers vs Jazz Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 49.4% the Jazz allow to opponents.

Indiana has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.

The Pacers put up only 4.8 more points per game (124.9) than the Jazz allow (120.1).

When Indiana puts up more than 120.1 points, it is 4-1.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers averaged 118.9 points per game at home last year. In road games, they averaged 113.6 points per contest.

Indiana ceded 119.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it allowed 119.2.

At home, the Pacers sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (14) than away from home (13.2). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to when playing on the road (36.6%).

Pacers Injuries