The Utah Jazz (0-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, face the Indiana Pacers (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ.

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, KJZZ

Pacers Players to Watch

Per game, Tyrese Haliburton put up points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last year. He also delivered 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Last season, Buddy Hield recorded an average of 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Myles Turner put up 18.0 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists. He drained 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin collected 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He drained 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posted 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds.

Walker Kessler posted 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards.

John Collins collected 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 6.5 boards.

Kelly Olynyk collected 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Pacers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Jazz 116.3 Points Avg. 117.1 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 46.9% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.7% Three Point % 35.3%

