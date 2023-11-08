Pacers vs. Jazz November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (0-1), on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, face the Indiana Pacers (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Pacers vs. Jazz Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, KJZZ
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games
- November 6 at home vs the Spurs
- November 3 at home vs the Cavaliers
- November 1 at the Celtics
- October 30 at home vs the Bulls
- October 28 at the Cavaliers
Pacers Players to Watch
- Per game, Tyrese Haliburton put up points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last year. He also delivered 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Last season, Buddy Hield recorded an average of 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
- Myles Turner put up 18.0 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists. He drained 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He made 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin collected 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He drained 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posted 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jordan Clarkson put up 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
- Walker Kessler posted 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards.
- John Collins collected 13.1 points, 1.2 assists and 6.5 boards.
- Kelly Olynyk collected 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pacers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Jazz
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.0
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.