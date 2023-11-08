How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
|Nuggets vs Warriors Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Nuggets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank ninth.
- The 117 points per game the Nuggets record are 6.6 more points than the Warriors allow (110.4).
- When Denver puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 5-0.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, one percentage point above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Golden State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.
- The Warriors put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 10 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Golden State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (112.2).
- Defensively Denver was better at home last season, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- In home games, the Nuggets sunk 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than in road games (11.3). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to away from home (36.7%).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Warriors scored 1.5 more points per game at home (119.7) than on the road (118.2).
- At home, the Warriors gave up 111.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (122.5).
- The Warriors drained more 3-pointers at home (17.1 per game) than away (16.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than on the road (37.9%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Draymond Green
|Out
|Personal
|Gary Payton II
|Questionable
|Illness
