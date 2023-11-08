How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA slate today, which includes the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers as one of 14 matchups, should provide some fireworks.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets face the Washington Wizards
The Wizards go on the road to face the Hornets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and MNMT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 2-4
- WAS Record: 1-5
- CHA Stats: 116.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (27th)
- WAS Stats: 117.2 PPG (ninth in NBA), 128.7 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHA -2.5
- CHA Odds to Win: -140
- WAS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 240.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Indiana Pacers take on the Utah Jazz
The Jazz travel to face the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 4-3
- UTA Record: 2-6
- IND Stats: 124.9 PPG (first in NBA), 121.7 Opp. PPG (27th)
- UTA Stats: 111.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 120.1 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -6.5
- IND Odds to Win: -250
- UTA Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 242.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics
The Celtics take to the home court of the 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 5-1
- BOS Record: 5-1
- PHI Stats: 121.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 108.3 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- BOS Stats: 123.5 PPG (second in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -2.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -140
- PHI Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 227.5 points
The New York Knicks play host to the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs go on the road to face the Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NY Record: 3-4
- SA Record: 3-4
- NY Stats: 104.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 102.4 Opp. PPG (second)
- SA Stats: 114.6 PPG (14th in NBA), 125.9 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -9.5
- NY Odds to Win: -450
- SA Odds to Win: +333
- Total: 223.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Brooklyn Nets take on the Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers take to the home court of the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and KTLA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 3-4
- LAC Record: 3-3
- BKN Stats: 117.6 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)
- LAC Stats: 117.3 PPG (eighth in NBA), 109.5 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (27.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -4.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -190
- BKN Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 231.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks face the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons travel to face the Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 4-2
- DET Record: 2-6
- MIL Stats: 116.7 PPG (11th in NBA), 119.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
- DET Stats: 109.4 PPG (21st in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -12.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -700
- DET Odds to Win: +500
- Total: 227.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Miami Heat
The Heat hope to pick up a road win at the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 1-6
- MIA Record: 3-4
- MEM Stats: 108.3 PPG (24th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (20th)
- MIA Stats: 107.4 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -1.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -135
- MEM Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 218.5 points
The Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers hope to pick up a road win at the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 3-3
- LAL Record: 3-4
- HOU Stats: 110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- LAL Stats: 111.1 PPG (17th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.3 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -2.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -140
- HOU Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 220.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play the Phoenix Suns
The Suns look to pull of an away win at the Bulls on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and AZFamily
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 3-5
- PHO Record: 3-4
- CHI Stats: 108.1 PPG (25th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th)
- PHO Stats: 112.0 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CHI -1.5
- CHI Odds to Win: -110
- PHO Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 221.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers travel to face the Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 4-3
- CLE Record: 3-4
- OKC Stats: 117.4 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- CLE Stats: 107.0 PPG (28th in NBA), 109.9 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -1.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- OKC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 227.5 points
The Minnesota Timberwolves play host to the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans go on the road to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSN and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIN Record: 4-2
- NO Record: 4-3
- MIN Stats: 110.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 101.2 Opp. PPG (first)
- NO Stats: 109.3 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -7.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -300
- NO Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 218.5 points
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Toronto Raptors
The Raptors hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and TSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 6-1
- TOR Record: 3-4
- DAL Stats: 120.7 PPG (fifth in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)
- TOR Stats: 107.1 PPG (27th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -5.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -225
- TOR Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 225.5 points
The Sacramento Kings take on the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers hit the road the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 2-4
- POR Record: 3-4
- SAC Stats: 110.5 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
- POR Stats: 104.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -8.5
- SAC Odds to Win: -375
- POR Odds to Win: +290
- Total: 219.5 points
The Denver Nuggets take on the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Nuggets on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 7-1
- GS Record: 6-2
- DEN Stats: 117.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 106.1 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- GS Stats: 116.1 PPG (13th in NBA), 110.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -3.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -150
- GS Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 226.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.