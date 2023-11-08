The Indiana Pacers, Jalen Smith included, face off versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Smith put up nine points and seven rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 152-111 win against the Spurs.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Smith, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jalen Smith Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-128)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 118 points per contest last year, 24th in the league.

Allowing 43.5 rebounds per game last year, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA in that category.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.

Looking at three-point defense, the Jazz were 18th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Jalen Smith vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 20 14 3 0 1 2 0

