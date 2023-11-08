Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Indiana
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The college football schedule in Week 11, which includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers versus the Purdue Boilermakers, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Indiana.
College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week
Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, November 7
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-10)
Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Illinois (-6)
Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Stetson Hatters at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Purdue (-1)
