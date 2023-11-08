The college football schedule in Week 11, which includes the Minnesota Golden Gophers versus the Purdue Boilermakers, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Indiana.

College Football Games to Watch in Indiana on TV This Week

Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 7 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Northern Illinois (-10)

Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Illinois (-6)

Western Illinois Leathernecks at Indiana State Sycamores

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Stetson Hatters at Valparaiso Beacons

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Brown Field

Brown Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Purdue (-1)

