Aaron Nesmith and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Nesmith, in his most recent game (November 6 win against the Spurs), posted 15 points and two steals.

Below, we dig into Nesmith's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-130)

Over 8.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+114)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Jazz conceded 118 points per contest last year, 24th in the NBA.

The Jazz allowed 43.5 rebounds on average last year, 17th in the NBA.

The Jazz gave up 25 assists per game last year (10th in the league).

The Jazz conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 30 19 6 0 4 0 1 12/2/2022 18 8 3 2 2 0 4

