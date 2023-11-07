Tuesday's contest that pits the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) at Wintrust Arena has a projected final score of 77-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of DePaul, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 77, Purdue Fort Wayne 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-7.9)

DePaul (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

Purdue Fort Wayne scored 73.9 points per game (124th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 69.8 points per contest (166th-ranked).

The Mastodons were 144th in the nation with 32.3 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 247th with 32.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 13.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 169th in the nation.

Last year the Mastodons committed 12.5 turnovers per game (249th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.4 turnovers per contest (133rd-ranked).

The Mastodons had a 34.6% three-point percentage last year (156th-ranked in college basketball), but they really shined by making 9.6 threes per game (14th-best).

With a 30.2% three-point percentage allowed last year, Purdue Fort Wayne was 18th-best in the nation. It ranked 165th in college basketball by giving up 7.1 treys per contest.

Last year Purdue Fort Wayne took 53.3% two-pointers, accounting for 63.2% of the team's buckets. It shot 46.7% threes (36.8% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.