How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons gave up to their opponents (45.5%).
- Last season, Purdue Fort Wayne had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Mastodons were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.
- The Mastodons' 73.9 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed.
- Purdue Fort Wayne went 12-1 last season when it scored more than 77.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.2.
- The Mastodons allowed 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 away.
- Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne drained more treys on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (35%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/9/2023
|Andrews
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.