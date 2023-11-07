The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (0-0) battle the DePaul Blue Demons (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights

The Mastodons' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons gave up to their opponents (45.5%).

Last season, Purdue Fort Wayne had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Mastodons were the 144th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Demons finished 256th.

The Mastodons' 73.9 points per game last year were just 3.4 fewer points than the 77.3 the Blue Demons allowed.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 12-1 last season when it scored more than 77.3 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison

At home, Purdue Fort Wayne averaged 77.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.2.

The Mastodons allowed 66.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 away.

Beyond the arc, Purdue Fort Wayne drained more treys on the road (9.8 per game) than at home (9.6) last season, but it put up a lower percentage on the road (34.5%) than at home (35%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule