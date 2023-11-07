The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) face a MAC matchup against the Ball State Cardinals (2-7). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Northern Illinois vs. Ball State?

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: DeKalb, Illinois

Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Northern Illinois 31, Ball State 17

Northern Illinois 31, Ball State 17 Northern Illinois has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 2-3 in those games.

The Huskies have played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Ball State has been the underdog eight times and won one of those games.

This season, the Cardinals have been at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Huskies a 78.9% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Northern Illinois (-9.5)



Northern Illinois (-9.5) Northern Illinois has four wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Huskies have been favored by 9.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Against the spread, Ball State is 4-4-0 this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43.5)



Over (43.5) Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Tuesday's total of 43.5 points five times this season.

In the Ball State's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's point total of 43.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 41.7 points per game, 1.8 points fewer than the over/under of 43.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Northern Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 50.8 46.1 Implied Total AVG 28 29 27.2 ATS Record 4-5-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 0-4-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Ball State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 50.5 47 Implied Total AVG 30.8 30 31.2 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 0-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-7 1-2 0-5

