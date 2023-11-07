Tuesday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) at Assembly Hall should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-62 and heavily favors Indiana to come out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 7.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Indiana vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Venue: Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 79, FGCU 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana (-16.7)

Indiana (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Indiana Performance Insights

Indiana scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 68.7 last year, ranking them 105th in the nation on offense and 137th on defense.

On the glass, the Hoosiers were 96th in the country in rebounds (33.1 per game) last year. They were 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5 per game).

With 15.2 assists per game last season, Indiana was 40th in the nation.

At 5.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc last season, the Hoosiers were 329th and 44th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last year, Indiana was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 149th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Indiana took 73.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 26.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 79.9% of Indiana's baskets were 2-pointers, and 20.1% were 3-pointers.

