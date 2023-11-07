The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Indiana vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Indiana had a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.

The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 178th.

Last year, the Hoosiers scored 5.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Eagles gave up (69.4).

Indiana had a 16-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Indiana performed better at home last year, averaging 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game away from home.

The Hoosiers surrendered 65.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.2 in away games.

At home, Indiana drained 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Upcoming Schedule