The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Indiana vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers made 48.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Indiana had a 19-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers were the 96th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 178th.
  • Last year, the Hoosiers scored 5.3 more points per game (74.7) than the Eagles gave up (69.4).
  • Indiana had a 16-3 record last season when putting up more than 69.4 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Indiana performed better at home last year, averaging 80.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game away from home.
  • The Hoosiers surrendered 65.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72.2 in away games.
  • At home, Indiana drained 1.8 more treys per game (6.4) than on the road (4.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 FGCU - Assembly Hall
11/12/2023 Army - Assembly Hall
11/16/2023 Wright State - Assembly Hall

