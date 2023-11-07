How to Watch the Evansville vs. Lipscomb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Evansville Purple Aces will start their 2023-24 campaign against the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Evansville vs. Lipscomb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons' 69.4 points per game last year were just 3.8 fewer points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces allowed.
- Lipscomb went 10-1 last season when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.
- Last year, the Purple Aces scored just 3.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Bisons allowed (66.3).
- When Evansville totaled more than 66.3 points last season, it went 8-3.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|11/12/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/15/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.