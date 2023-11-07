The Evansville Purple Aces will start their 2023-24 campaign against the Lipscomb Bisons on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Evansville vs. Lipscomb 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bisons' 69.4 points per game last year were just 3.8 fewer points than the 73.2 the Purple Aces allowed.
  • Lipscomb went 10-1 last season when allowing fewer than 62.8 points.
  • Last year, the Purple Aces scored just 3.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Bisons allowed (66.3).
  • When Evansville totaled more than 66.3 points last season, it went 8-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evansville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Lipscomb - Meeks Family Fieldhouse
11/12/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/15/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Meeks Family Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.