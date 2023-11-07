Tuesday's game between the Lipscomb Bisons (0-0) and Evansville Purple Aces (0-0) squaring off at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Lipscomb, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Purple Aces went 11-19 a season ago.

Evansville vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Evansville vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 71, Evansville 65

Evansville Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Purple Aces had a -312 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They put up 62.8 points per game, 228th in college basketball, and allowed 73.2 per contest to rank 340th in college basketball.

Offensively, Evansville tallied 60.8 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (62.8 points per game) was 2 PPG higher.

Offensively the Purple Aces performed better at home last season, posting 67.9 points per game, compared to 59.2 per game in away games.

Defensively Evansville played better in home games last year, allowing 68.9 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

