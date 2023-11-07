The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) are 10-point favorites when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-7) in a MAC matchup on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The game has a 43-point over/under.

Northern Illinois ranks 84th in total offense (361.6 yards per game) and 27th in total defense (327.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Ball State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 16.7 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 91st with 28.4 points surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: DeKalb, Illinois

DeKalb, Illinois Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Northern Illinois vs Ball State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -10 -110 -110 43 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Ball State vs. Northern Illinois? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Ball State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cardinals are playing very poorly of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 277.3 yards per game (-104-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 305.7 (32nd-ranked).

The Cardinals are -77-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (17 per game) and 50th in points conceded (18).

Ball State is -126-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (68.3 per game), and 55th in passing yards allowed (168).

The Cardinals are 31st in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (209), and 107th in rushing yards conceded (137.7).

The Cardinals have covered the spread in their past three games, and went 2-1 overall.

Ball State has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Ball State Betting Records & Stats

Ball State has gone 4-4-0 ATS this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in three of Ball State's eight games with a set total.

Ball State has been an underdog in eight games this season and won one (12.5%) of those contests.

Ball State is this season when entering a game as the underdog by or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Ball State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has compiled 566 yards (62.9 ypg) while completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

Marquez Cooper is his team's leading rusher with 146 carries for 674 yards, or 74.9 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Kiael Kelly has totaled 433 yards on 84 carries with four touchdowns.

Qian Magwood's 309 receiving yards (34.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 34 catches on 51 targets with one touchdown.

Ahmad Edwards has racked up 250 receiving yards (27.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Tanner Koziol's 29 receptions (on 46 targets) have netted him 247 yards (27.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Sidney Houston Jr. has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording nine TFL and 42 tackles.

Keionte Newson is the team's leading tackler this year. He's racked up 54 tackles, three TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Tyler Potts has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 12 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.