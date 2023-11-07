Ball State vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 7
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-5) will meet a fellow MAC opponent, the Ball State Cardinals (2-7) in a matchup on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. The Cardinals are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under is 43 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Ball State matchup.
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-10)
|43
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-10.5)
|43.5
|-375
|+290
Ball State vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Ball State has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 10 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Northern Illinois has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- The Huskies have been favored by 10 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
