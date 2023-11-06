The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) are double-digit, 15.5-point favorites against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 147.5.

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Louis -15.5 147.5

Screaming Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Southern Indiana and its opponents combined to score more than 147.5 points in 15 of 26 games last season.

The Screaming Eagles had a 149.9-point average over/under in their contests last year, 2.4 more points than the total for this game.

The Screaming Eagles had nine wins in 33 games against the spread last season.

Last season, Southern Indiana won five out of the 12 games, or 41.7%, in which it was the underdog.

The Screaming Eagles were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

The Screaming Eagles have a 9.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 147.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 147.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Louis 12 41.4% 75.5 151.3 71.2 145.4 144.4 Southern Indiana 15 57.7% 75.8 151.3 74.2 145.4 149

Additional Southern Indiana Insights & Trends

The Screaming Eagles' 75.8 points per game last year were only 4.6 more points than the 71.2 the Billikens gave up.

Southern Indiana went 6-11 against the spread and 14-8 overall when it scored more than 71.2 points last season.

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Louis 13-16-0 0-2 14-15-0 Southern Indiana 9-17-0 0-0 17-9-0

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Louis Southern Indiana 15-3 Home Record 10-4 4-7 Away Record 5-11 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 78.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.5 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-2-0

