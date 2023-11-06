Monday's contest between the Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-0) at Chaifetz Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-66 and heavily favors Saint Louis to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 83, Southern Indiana 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Louis (-17.0)

Saint Louis (-17.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

Last year Southern Indiana averaged 75.8 points per game (77th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 74.2 points per contest (293rd-ranked).

Last season the Screaming Eagles pulled down 35 rebounds per game (30th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 31.2 rebounds per contest (182nd-ranked).

Southern Indiana delivered 12.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 204th in the nation.

Last year the Screaming Eagles averaged 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (155th-ranked).

The Screaming Eagles owned a 37.5% three-point percentage last year (27th-ranked in college basketball), but they really thrived by sinking 9.7 three-pointers per game (12th-best).

Southern Indiana ranked 277th in the country with 8 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 242nd with a 34.6% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Southern Indiana took 57.3% two-pointers and 42.7% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 63.1% were two-pointers and 36.9% were three-pointers.

