The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles go up against the Saint Louis Billikens at Chaifetz Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Saint Louis vs. Southern Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Louis Moneyline Southern Indiana Moneyline BetMGM Saint Louis (-15.5) 147.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Louis (-15.5) 147.5 -4500 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends (2022-23)

Southern Indiana went 9-17-0 ATS last year.

Saint Louis compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 14 Billikens games last season hit the over.

