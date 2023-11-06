The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) square off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southern Indiana vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles shot 43.4% from the field, 2.0% higher than the 41.4% the Billikens' opponents shot last season.

Southern Indiana went 12-8 when it shot better than 41.4% from the field.

The Billikens ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Screaming Eagles ranked 43rd.

The Screaming Eagles scored an average of 75.8 points per game last year, only 4.6 more points than the 71.2 the Billikens allowed.

Southern Indiana put together a 14-8 record last season in games it scored more than 71.2 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Indiana scored 77.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 76.5.

The Screaming Eagles gave up fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (80.8) last season.

Southern Indiana made more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than away (9.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.9%) than away (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule