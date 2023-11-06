The UCLA Bruins will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 LA

Purdue vs. UCLA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers scored an average of 70.5 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.

Purdue had a 16-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.

Last year, the Bruins put up only 4.5 more points per game (69.7) than the Boilermakers allowed (65.2).

UCLA had a 16-5 record last season when scoring more than 65.2 points.

The Bruins made 39.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

The Boilermakers shot at a 41.4% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins averaged.

Purdue Schedule