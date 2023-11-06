The UCLA Bruins will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 LA
Purdue vs. UCLA 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Boilermakers scored an average of 70.5 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 61.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
  • Purdue had a 16-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.7 points.
  • Last year, the Bruins put up only 4.5 more points per game (69.7) than the Boilermakers allowed (65.2).
  • UCLA had a 16-5 record last season when scoring more than 65.2 points.
  • The Bruins made 39.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.0 percentage points lower than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • The Boilermakers shot at a 41.4% rate from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of the Bruins averaged.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCLA - Pauley Pavilion
11/12/2023 Southern - Mackey Arena
11/16/2023 Texas A&M - Mackey Arena

