Monday's contest features the UCLA Bruins (0-0) and the Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) facing off at Pauley Pavilion (on November 6) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 victory for UCLA.

The Boilermakers went 19-11 last season.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 71, Purdue 63

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Boilermakers averaged 70.5 points per game last season (74th in college basketball) while allowing 65.2 per outing (201st in college basketball). They had a +158 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Purdue scored fewer points in conference action (67.9 per game) than overall (70.5).

The Boilermakers averaged 74.6 points per game at home last season, and 66.0 on the road.

Purdue allowed fewer points at home (64.3 per game) than away (66.2) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.